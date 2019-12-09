Late draw for Town, Reserves beat Nettles

Brigg Town needed a 90th-minute equaliser to rescue a point at bottom three side Hall Road Rangers on Saturday.

Having ended a run of five straight defeats with victory at home to Nostell Miners Welfare seven days earlier, the Zebras fell behind seven minutes into the second half when Richard Medcalf put the home side in front.

But Joe Smithson spared Town a sixth defeat in seven with a late equaliser.

The draw leaves Brigg 14th in Division One of the Northern Countries East League, but just four points above the bottom three.

On Saturday, Brigg return to the Hawthorns when they entertain Swallownest (kick-off 3pm), following Wednesday evening’s Lincolnshire Senior Trophy quarter-final at home to Winterton Rangers (ko 7.45pm).

* Playing only their second game in a month, Brigg Town CIC Reserves returned to action with a good 3-1 home win over Nettleham on Saturday.

Ben Cooke put the home side ahead after 25 minutes, and the Zebras doubled their lead through Joe Moloney, 12 minutes into the second half.

Ben Lingard then made the game safe with a third for Brigg, 17 minutes from time, making Jonathan Wiles’ reply two minutes later just consolation for Nettleham.

Brigg’s fourth league win of the campaign lifted them above Grimsby Borough Reserves into eighth place in the Lincolnshire Football League, and within three points of the top four.

On Saturday, they travel to league leaders Hykeham Town for a 3pm kick-off.