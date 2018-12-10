Joy of six for in-form Zebras

Brigg Town CIC’s quest for silverware continues following Saturday’s 6-2 Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup victory at Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

The Zebras put their Balcan Lighting lincolnshire league rivals to the sword at the Moorlands Sports Ground.

Hat-trick hero Reece Moody opened the scoring in the second minute, with Brigg’s other five goals all coming in the second half.

Tom Pearson made it 2-0 five minutes after the interval, before Moody completed his treble before the half-hour mark.

Charlie Dolling added to the total before Jack Tierney had the final say in time added on.

Brigg return to league action on Saturday away at Louth Town.

The Zebras remain in the tile hunt, six points behind leaders gainsborough Trinity reserves, with three games in hand.

The match kicks off at 2pm.