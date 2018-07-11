Injury forces Market Rasen racer Jason O’Halloran to quit Knockhill

Market Rasen-based racer Jason O’Halloran declared himself fit for the latest round of the British Superbike Championship, but had to bow out halfway through the meet.

The Australian aggravated an ankle injury two weeks earlier in a crash at Snetterton, but travelled north of the border to Scotland determined to bring a good set of results back for the Honda Racing team.

But he found the short, twisty Knockhill circuit was too difficult for him while still in considerable pain from the injury.

After qualifying for a fourth-row start to the first 30-lap race O’Halloran, held 15th place for a few laps before dropping back as far as 19th on lap 19.

He benefitted from a couple of riders crashing or retiring in the later stages of the race and crossed the finish line in 16th place, just outside the points.

And he decided he was not fit enough to ride in race two and withdrew.

The next round is over the weekend of July 20 to 22 when after another two weeks of treatment and rest it is hoped he will be able to take his place, fully fit, on the grid.