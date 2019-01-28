Groundhog day as Market Rasen Town KO Kitchens

It was groundhog day for Market Rasen Town as they knocked GB Kitchens out of cup competition for the second game running.

Having beaten their Humberston opponents 3-1 two weeks before in the Junior Challenge Cup, Town hosted them again on Saturday, this time in the Town Trophy.

And history repeated itself as Nathan Smith, Kieran Togher and sub Feranmi Olunloyo all struck in another 3-1 win to book a place in the semi-finals against Cleethorpes Town A.

On Saturday, Town host Barnoldby in the Charity Cup quarter-finals.