Football: Lincs squad handed away draw in national quarter-finals

The Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League squad has been given added incentive as they prepare for their second round tie.

The prize for overcoming Staffordshire County Senior League will be a quarter-final trip to either Chester or York.

Success in the re-arranged round two tie of the Inter League Cup against the men from the Potteries will see the Yellowbellies visit either the Chester and Wirral Football League or the York Football League in the last eight.

But first Matt Easton’s men have to overcome the talents of Staffordshire when the two meet at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium.

The first attempt to play the tie earlier this month was thwarted by the weather, and the two sides are now due to meet at the home of the Lincs League champions next month, date to be confirmed.