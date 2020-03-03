Football fixture pile-up worsens after weekend washout

The football programme was wiped out by yet more winter rain deluges with all of our teams sidelined.

Market Rasen Town’s East Lincs Combination trip to GB Kitchens was called off by a waterlogged pitch, as was Brigg Town CIC Reserves’ Lincolnshire League clash at bottom side Nettleham.

And even the higher tier leagues were badly affected, with only two games surviving in Northern Counties East League Division One where Brigg Town CIC had been due to entertain fellow strugglers Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

This weekend, Brigg Town face a tough home fixture with top-six side Retford, while their Reserves head to Louth Town on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

And Market Rasen Town entertain Alford Town at Rase Park in the Town Trophy. Kick-off 2pm.