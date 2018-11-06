County Cup: Moody double sends Brigg through

Brigg Town CIC booked their place in the hat for the county cup third round with a narrow win over Immingham Town on Saturday.

Reece Moody put the home side ahead at the Hawthorns after just 12 minutes, and the Lincolnshire League leaders appeared to be cruising through in the Junior Cup when Moody doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark.

But the Zebras were kept in check when Immingham halved the deficit after the break.

But Brigg held on to reach round three.

Brigg remain top on goal difference, and with games in hand, and entertain fifth-placed Cleethorpes Town on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.