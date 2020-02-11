Brigg Town sides continue to struggle

A second-half comeback sank Brigg Town on Saturday as they fell to a fourth league defeat in five matches in South Yorkshire.

Reece Moody gave Town a 13th-minute lead at top-10 side Hallam, hitting his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

The visitors held on to their advantage until half-time, but Micah Bishop levelled things for the home side just 10 minutes into the second half.

And two goals in three minutes completed the turnaround.

Tom Roebuck put Hallam in front for the first time after 69 minutes, and Sam Fewkes wrapped it up just two minutes later to consign Brigg to their 14th league defeat of the season.

The result left them 17th – or fourth-from bottom – in Northern Counties East League Division One, but 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Next up is county cup action as Brigg travel to Premier Division side Grimsby Borough on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

And on Saturday, it’s back to the Hawthorns when Town entertain mid-table Parkgate (ko 3pm).

Brigg will have the chance to complete the double over the 12th-placed side following an impressive 3-0 away win back in October.

But they will need to improve on a poor home record which has brought just two wins from 13, and nine points from a possible 39 this season.

* Brigg Town CIC Reserves’ poor run of form continued on Saturday when they slipped to their fifth straight defeat.

The Zebras went down 3-0 at home to fourth-placed Horncastle Town to stay 10th in the Lincolnshire League, four points above the bottom three.

Michael Stones put the visitors ahead after just six minutes, but Brigg remained in the game until Luke Blondel doubled their lead with a quarter-of-and-hour to go.

Michael Harness added gloss to the scoreline with Horncastle’s third in the final minute.

It means Brigg have conceded 17 goals in that five-match losing streak, and will look to steady the ship on Saturday when they head to Lincoln United Development (kick-off 2pm).

The Lincoln side sit second-bottom, four points adrift of Brigg.