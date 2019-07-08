Brigg Town Reserves return to Lincolnshire Football League

Brigg Town Reserves were unveiled as one of three teams returning to the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League fold last week.

The league welcomed the reserves alongside Hykeham Town and Sleaford Town Rangers at the league’s annual meeting in Horncastle.

This took the total number of teams’s to 14 ahead of the season kick-off on Saturday, August 10.

The club last season fielded a Brigg Town Community Interest Club side which won county cup honours last season and finished second in the league.

The first-round draws for the league’s two cup competitions were made last week, with Brigg facing holders Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the Supplementary Cup on September 14.

The Zebras are also away in the Challenge Cup where they head to Nettleham.

The full draws are:

Challenge Cup - Nettleham v Brigg Town Reserves; Louth Town v Lincoln United Development Squad; Wyberton v Immingham Town; Hykeham Town v Ruston Sports; Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Lincoln Moorlands Railway; Sleaford Town Rangers v Cleethorpes Town Reserves. Byes - Grimsby Borough Reserves and Horncastle Town.

Supplementary Cup - Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Brigg Town Reserves; Louth Town v Sleaford Town Rangers; Wyberton v Nettleham; Immingham Town v Cleethorpes Town Reserves; Hykeham Town v Grimsby Borough Reserves; Lincoln United Development Squad v Ruston Sports. Byes - Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and Horncastle Town.