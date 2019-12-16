Brigg Town Reserves fail to derail Lincs League leaders

An early goal proved a false dawn as Brigg Town CIC Reserves slipped to defeat in the Lincolnshire Football League at Hykeham Town on Saturday.

Ben Lingard struck from the penalty spot after 12 minutes, but that would be as good as it got for the Zebras who were beaten 4-1 at the unbeaten league leaders.

Despite the setback, it was just a second defeat in seven league matches for Brigg who will go into the new year in eighth place as the league begins a three-week winter break over the festive period.

The Reserves face another tough fixture on their return to action on Saturday, January 4 when they head to second-placed Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, who trail Hykeham by just four points.