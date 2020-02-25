Brigg Town Reserves end losing run against eight-man Wyberton

Brigg Town CIC Reserves got back to winning ways in the Lincolnshire League after what proved a feisty match with Wyberton on Saturday.

The Zebras went into the match on a run of five straight defeats and without a win since early December.

But Ben Lingard put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, a lead they would not relinquish at the Hawthorns.

Wyberton had Jamie Elston sent off on the hour and were reduced to eight men with eight minutes remaining when both Grant Butler and Daniel White were sent to the sinbin.

The hosts took full advantage as substitute Ethan Laundes doubled the lead with five minutes left, and Lewis Greathead capped a 3-0 win in the second minute of stoppage-time.

Brigg stayed 10th, but closed the gap on the teams above them ahead of the trip to bottom side Nettleham on Saturday.