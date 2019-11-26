Brigg Town fall to fifth straight defeat

Brigg Town’s poor run continued on Saturday when they sank to their fifth straight defeat in Division One of the Northern Counties East Football League.

Hosting Armthorpe Welfare, Brigg fell behind to Adam Baskerville’s strike after 24 minutes.

But the home side were back on level terms just nine minutes later through Jake Reed’s fifth goal of the season.

Yet parity lasted just two minutes as Ryan Poskitt quickly restored Armthorpe’s lead.

The next goal would be crucial and Baskerville struck a second to put Armthorpe clear.

And Luke Williams rubbed salt in the wound with a fourth goal three minutes from full-time.

The latest defeat left the Zebras in 16th and just a point above the bottom three.

Next up is a home clash with Nostell Miners Welfare at the Hawthorns on Saturday (k-o 3pm).