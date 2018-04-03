Brigg Town Development into Lincs Challenge Cup final

Brigg Town Development Squad put their difficult league season behind them as they advanced into the Lincs Challenge Cup final on Saturday.

Hosting Immingham Town, a Carl Price hat-trick eased bottom side Brigg to a 3-0 win and into the final for the second season running.

In the final they will face the winners of Saturday’s semi-final between Wyberton and last year’s winners Horncastle Town.

Brigg are without a match this weekend, but return on Saturday, April 14 with a home league fixture against Wyberton.