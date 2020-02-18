Brigg Town CIC sunk by Parkgate comeback

Two goals in the final 20 minutes dashed Brigg Town’s hopes of a first home league win since November 30.

The Hawthorns was the only ground to host a Division One match in the Northern Counties East League on Saturday, and the hard work of the groundstaff appeared to have paid off as Brigg hosted top-10 opponents Parkgate.

Martin Pembleton, making only his fifth start of the campaign, put the Zebras ahead after only 15 minutes with his first goal of the season, and that is the way it stayed up to half-time.

But as in the previous Saturday, Town were unable to protect a half-time lead through to the bitter end.

Simon Harrison equalised for the visitors with 18 minutes remaining and Zak Khalifa completed the turnaround with seven minutes left to leave the home side empty-handed once more.

Brigg stayed 17th after their ninth home defeat of the season, but have played several more games than all of the three teams below them.

On Saturday they face a stern test at fourth-placed North Ferriby United.

Kick-off 3pm.

n Brigg Town Reserves were sidelined by the weekend storms as all but one Lincolnshire League match was called off.

On Saturday, they will look to end a run of five straight league defeats when they entertain eighth-placed Wyberton. Kick-off is 3pm.