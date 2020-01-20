Brigg Town CIC Reserves sunk by Simpson four-goal salvo

Brigg Town CIC Reserves’ tough run continued in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday when they slipped to their fourth successive defeat.

Having faced the league’s top three in successive fixtures, there looked to be some respite for the Zebras against Immingham Town who sat a place lower in the table, but Brigg were sunk 5-3.

The visitors trailed 3-1 at the break despite Ben Lingard’s penalty after 19 minutes, with Daniel Simpson netting a first-half hat-trick for Immingham.

Paul Ashton pulled one back just three minutes into the second half, but a fourth goal from Simpson and another from Gary Nimmo sealed the three points for the home side before Tom Wilson scored a last-minute consolation.

The result dropped Brigg a place to 10th, but they are still within four points of Cleethorpes in sixth.

The Zebras now have two weekends off before returning on Saturday, Febrary 8 at home to Horncastle Town.