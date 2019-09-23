Brigg Town CIC Reserves out of cup after Nettleham fightback

Brigg Town CIC Reserves’s tough start to the season continued when they were knocked out of the Lincs Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Last season’s runners-up have yet to record a win in the Lincolnshire League and sit bottom, but looked to be heading for some respite in the cup last weekend.

They were leading 3-1 at Nettleham as they headed into first-half stoppage-time thanks to Kurt Robinson’s double and a Ben Cooke strike.

Jonathan Wiles reduced the deficit in added time to give the hosts hope.

And the second half turned sour for Brigg as Jack Higginson levelled the scores with his second goal after 58 minutes, and then bagged the winner with his hat-trick strike, 10 minutes from time.

Having gone out of the Supplementary Cup on penalties, the Zebras, who also win a county cup last term, are yet to win this season, and a blank weekend may come as a relief.

They return on Saturday, October 5 with a home league match against Grimsby Borough Reserves at the Hawthorns (kick-off 3pm).