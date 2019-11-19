Brigg Town CIC Reserves fall at home to Louth Town

Brigg Town CIC Reserves’ three-match winning run came to an end when they were beaten by near neighbours Louth Town on Saturday.

The two sides were locked at one goal apiece at half-time, with James Bryant on the scoresheet in the 25th minute, shortly after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Ethan Laundes.

But Louth pulled away after the break as a Bailey wright double, and goals from Alex Carter and Frazer Chapman earned the visitors a 4-2 double.

Sam East bagged a consolation for the Zebras in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Brigg remain eighth and on Saturday head to Cleethorpes Town Reserves who sit a place and two points higher.