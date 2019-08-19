Brigg Town CIC Res thrashed at Lincolnshire League champions

Brigg Town CIC Reserves fell to a rare heavy defeat in the Lincolnshire Football League on Saturday.

In a clash between last season’s top two, the Zebras went down 5-0 at defending champions Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

Sean Cann’s double gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, and he completed his hat-trick 10 minutes after the break.

Second-half substitute Gavin Mackie completed the job with two goals in the last 15 minutes.

Brigg, who have picked up a point fron their first two games, host Sleaford Town Rangers on Saturday (ko 3pm).