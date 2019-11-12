Brigg Town CIC Res claim third straight win at Horncastle

Ten-man Brigg Town CIC Reserves overcame a sin-binning and a sending-off to claim a fine Lincolnshire League away win on Saturday.

The resurgent Zebras secured a 3-2 victory at top-five side Horncastle Town to move up to eighth place.

It was their third successive win, having failed to win any of their opening seven league matches.

The referee was one of the busiest men on the pitch, sending home players Steven Puckering and Michael Harness to the sinbin for 10 minutes, as well as Brigg’s Ben Cooke.

The visitors were then left with 10 men for the rest of the game when Matthew Davies was sent off for two bookable offences.

Amid the chaos, Tom Wilson’s double and Cooke’s strike steered Town to victory at the Wong.