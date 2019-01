Brigg Town Community Interest Club return to action on Saturday after their fortnight’s festive break.

Town are well placed following a promising opening three months of the campaign.

They sit second in the Lincolnshire Football League, and are also in the hunt for knockout trophies.

This weekend they host Appleby Frodingham in the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup quarter-finals.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns is 1.30pm.