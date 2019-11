Brigg Town CIC Reserves continued their upturn in form when they made it back-to-back Lincolnshire League wins on Saturday.

Goals from Ben Cooke and Lewis Greathead earned the Zebras a 2-1 win at home to Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

Brigg had failed to win their first seven league matches, but victory over Lincoln United Development and last weekend’s three points have lifted them up to eighth place.

On Saturday they head to fifth-placed Horncastle Town for a 3pm kick-off.