Brigg Town CIC fall short in cup double bid

There were mixed emotions for Brigg Town CIC on Friday evening as they ended a fine campaign with cup final disappointment.

Before the Challenge Cup final kick-off, the Zebras were presented with the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League team of the month award after a prolific April helped confirm them as league runners-up.

But looking to add a second piece of silverware of the season following last month’s county cup triumph, Brigg fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln United Development Squad.

Lincoln were first to show and hit the post early on, but Brigg fought back, hitting the bar and forcing a great save in a goalless first half.

But in an end-to-end second half, Lincoln struck the winner with 20 minutes left when a cross was flicked on at the near post by Darren Dye and found its way in.