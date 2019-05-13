Brigg Town CIC fall short in cup double bid

Brigg Town CIC are presented with their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League team of the month award before their Challenge Cup Final at The Hawthorns on Friday night. League president Neil Watson is pictured presenting the certificate and match ball to manager Lee Thompson. EMN-190513-104512002
There were mixed emotions for Brigg Town CIC on Friday evening as they ended a fine campaign with cup final disappointment.

Before the Challenge Cup final kick-off, the Zebras were presented with the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League team of the month award after a prolific April helped confirm them as league runners-up.

But looking to add a second piece of silverware of the season following last month’s county cup triumph, Brigg fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln United Development Squad.

Lincoln were first to show and hit the post early on, but Brigg fought back, hitting the bar and forcing a great save in a goalless first half.

But in an end-to-end second half, Lincoln struck the winner with 20 minutes left when a cross was flicked on at the near post by Darren Dye and found its way in.