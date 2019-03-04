Brigg Town CIC earn last-gasp draw with title rivals

Brigg Town Community Interest Club kept themselves in the Lincolnshire League title race with a high-scoring draw against championships rivals on Saturday.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway arrived at the Hawthorns on Saturday in a rich vein of form, with just two points separating the sides.

Reece Moody put Brigg ahead after just nine minutes, which proved the only goal of a tight first half.

But the floodgates opened after half-time as Josh Raby levelled five minutes in and Jake Stokes added Moorlands’ second just after the hour.

Brigg got back on terms, but seemed to have given the visitors the points with a third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

But there was still time for second-half sub Jonathan Nicholls to bag an equaliser two minutes later.

Brigg remained two points behind Lincoln and three points behind leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, with a game in hand.

The Zebras face another top-of-the-table clash on Saturday when they host leaders Gainsborough (ko 3pm).