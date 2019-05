Brigg Town secured second spot in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League on Wednesday night, following their 4-2 victory over Nettleham at The Hawthorns.

Jonny Nicholls and Joe Moloney netted for the hosts in the first half with Jake Reed and Chris Rodgers adding to the score after the interval.

The result means Brigg have concluded the season in the runners-up spot, four points behind campions Lincoln Moorlands Railway.