Brigg sitting pretty

League leaders Brigg Town CIC travel to face Grimsby Borough Reserves in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Zebras made it three home wins on the bounce to take a three-point lead at the top of the table after a 4-1 victory over second-place Lincoln United Reserves at the weekend.

Brigg came from a goal down to inflict defeat on the Whites for the first time this season.

Josh Toynbee scored for the visitors after just four minutes.

But Chris Rodgers, Reece Moody and Jake Reed (two) responded.