The cold snap denied Brigg Community Interest Club the chance to book their place in the county cup final last weekend.

Brigg had been due to host Lincolnshire League rivals Wyberton in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Junior Cup on Saturday, but Friday’s snow and freezing temperatures on Saturday left the Hawthorns pitch unfit for play.

None of Saturday’s Lincolnshire League programme survived the weather.

The tie has been postponed to this Saturday at Brigg with a 1.30pm kick-off.