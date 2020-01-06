Brigg Reserves’ tough run continues at Trinity

Brigg Town CIC Reserves started the new year with a tough assignment as they headed to title-challenging Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Saturday.

The second-placed side closed the gap at the top of the Lincolnshire Football League with a 2-0 win over Brigg’s second string.

They trail Hykeham Town by just two points after a brace of goals from captain Geno Robinson earned them the spoils at The Northolme.

The Zebras’ purple patch has faded in recent weeks and their third defeat in four matches left them in eighth place.

Having faced the top two in their last couple of matches, the run of fixtures does not get much easier on Saturday when they host third-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway at the Hawthorns.

The defending champions are on a run of eight straight wins which has garnered an incredible 48 goals.

It has brought them within five points of Gainsborough with three games in hand.

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.