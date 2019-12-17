Brigg march on in cup, but league troubles continue

Brigg Town marched into the last four of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy with a 5-2 win in midweek.

Reece Moody got the ball rolling for Brigg at home to Winterton Rangers after 19 minutes before Joe Smithson doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Gareth Barlow pulled Rangers back into the match before half-time before Jake Reed restored the two-goal lead just two minutes into the second half.

Winterton refused to lie down and made it 3-2 through William Ball six minutes later.

But Stuart Longbone (66) and a second from Moody, six minutes from time, secured the Zebras’ semi-final spot.

Yet Brigg’s league woes continued on Saturday as they were beaten 4-0 at home by Swallownest.

Town remain 14th in Northern Counties East Division One, but are just four points above the bottom three having played more games than anyone in the bottom half of the table.