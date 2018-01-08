Brigg make their point at league high-flyers

Brigg Town Development Squad picked up a good point at Nettleham in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

The Zebras went into the game at the third-placed side on a run of seven straight league defeats and without a point since the first weekend of September.

And the pattern seemed to be continuing when Jack Higginson and Adam Croft scored for the hosts within the first 25 minutes.

But strikes from Josh Batty and Callum Cutillo rescued a point for the visitors.

The draw was enough to move Brigg off the bottom of the table, leap-frogging AFC Boston on goal difference.

They entertain Sleaford Sports Amateurs on Saturday at the Hawthorns. Kick-off 3pm.