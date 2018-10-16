Brigg CIC retake Lincolnshire League top spot

Brigg Town CIC moved back to the summit of the Lincolnshire Football League after completing their first league double of the season on Saturday.

First-half goals from Reece Moody and Jack Tierney were enough to secure an important victory at Lincoln United Reserves for Brigg who reclaimed top spot on goal difference.

Their 2-0 lead was halved just minutes into the second period thanks to Josh Barkle.

But despite pushing for an equaliser, the visitors’ defence stood strong to earn their side all three points and increase their winning streak to seven games in all competitions.

The two sides meet again in just two weeks, this time at the Hawthorns Stadium, in Supplementary Cup action.