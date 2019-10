Brigg Town CIC Reserves claimed their first Lincolnshire League win at the eighth time of asking on Saturday.

The Zebras saw off fell strugglers Lincoln United Development 6-4 in an all-action clash at the Hawthorns.

Two goals in the last seven minutes from Ben Cooke and Joshua Jordan’s second of the match sealed the points.

The other goals came from Josh Goodman, Liam Kendall and an own goal.

Brigg, who moved up to eighth, return on November 2 at home to Cleethorpes Town Reserves.