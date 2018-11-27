Brigg CIC into Challenge Cup semi-finals after Railway win

Brigg Town Community Interest Club marched into the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire League Challenge Cup with a comprehensive win over Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Cameron Hill’s 20th-minute goal gave Brigg a slender half-time lead, but Reece Moody doubled their advantage just seven minutes into the second half.

Joe Moloney, one of five Brigg substitutions made, scored just seven minutes after coming on to make it 3-0, and the hosts capped the win in the fourth minute of stoppage-time when Joe Smithson struck.

The win set up a semi-final clash next year with the winners of the Cleethorpes Town Reserves v Louth Town quarter-final.

League leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves took advantage of Brigg’s cup commitments to go three points clear at the top thanks to a 2-1 win at home to Ruston Sports.

Town, who have two games in hand on Trinity, are in knockout action once more this weekend as their hunt for honours on three fronts continues.

Their opponents will also be familiar as they travel to Moorlands Railway in the third round of the Lincolnshire FA County Junior Cup. Kick-off is 1.30pm.