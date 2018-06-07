At the double

Ludford Rovers are celebrating doing the double.

The team won the East Lincs Football Combination Division Two title, also lifting the East Lincs Cup.

Title winners! Ludford Rovers, back row, from left: E. Hunt, R. Hankinson, S. Healy, R. Love, J. Kay, A. Brown, I. Riddall, J. Nelson, S. Waller, A. Smith, J. Laking; front row, from left: N. Makni, B. Picksley, L. Wright, S. Riddall, G. Jones, J. Taylor, W. Caton.

Rovers ended the season at Alford, knowing that a point would be enough to win their first Division Two title in 69 years.

Sloppy play allowed Alford to take the lead, but Adam Smith levelled things up with his 27th goal of the season before half time, Wesley Caton netting a late winner on the break.

The East Lincs Cup final was held at London Road, Louth, where the team beat Scamblesby 4-1, despite being down to 10 men for 82 minutes following the early sending off of George Jones for handball.

Scamblesby took the lead from the resultant penalty but Ian Riddall’s brace and goals from Louie Wright and Jake Taylor settled the contest.