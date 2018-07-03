Five-star Ramsey puts the skids under Reepham as Rasen maintain promotion tilt

After a weekend off, Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI made it three wins in a row as they hammered Reepham.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat, but Rasen’s James Kirk and Aaron Navin bowled a brilliant opening spell to restrict Reepham.

After 12 overs the hosts were 50-3 and struggling to put a partnership together.

The innings deteriorated further when the pair of Konrad Ramsey and Jabari Darrell were introduced to the attack.

The mixture of spin and pace bowling had Reepham in all sorts of trouble as they lost seven wickets for 10 runs to be bowled out for 70.

Ramsey took his second five-wicket haul of the season as he finished with 5 for 8 from just 19 deliveries, while Darrell had figures of 2 for 8 from four overs.

In reply, Rasen got off to a flying start and reached 30 within the first eight overs.

Despite losing two quick wickets, the visitors continued to coast towards the finish line.

Liam Entwhistle played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 39 and saw the game home with Darrell smashing 21 from seven deliveries to ensure Rasen finished off the game inside 11 overs.

Rasen remain in third place in Lincoln League Division Two as they continue to push for back-to-back promotions.

Next weekend the Sunday XI are at home to North Scarle for a 1.30pm start.