Entwhistle takes hat-trick, but Market Rasen CC lose thriller

Market Rasen CC’s Sunday XI concluded the 2018 season with a narrow defeat in a thrilling match at Barkston and Syston.

Rasen were put into bat on a damp pitch and found the conditions difficult to deal with as they lost two early wickets with the score on 13.

Daniel Clark and Dale Chambers then looked to rebuild and the pair put on 25 before Chambers was well caught for 13.

That wicket then sparked a major collapse as six wickets fell for 20 runs to leave the visitors in all kinds of trouble on 55-8.

The home side bowled excellent line and length, and with the pitch assisting them, Rasen struggled to build any kind of partnership.

Clark was still at the crease and went on the offensive, smashing two sixes but when he was caught for 37 the innings soon came to an end as Rasen were all out for 87 in the 23rd over.

With such a low total to defend, Rasen knew they needed to take early wickets.

Aaron Navin and Daniel Clark bowled brilliantly and were backed up by some excellent fielding as Clark grabbed three quick wickets to reduce Barkston to 7-4 after nine overs.

The pressure continued when the spinners were introduced to the attack as Barkston then fell to 29-5.

It looked as though Rasen were on the way to pulling off an unlikely victory as the home batsmen also struggled with the conditions.

A 51-run stand looked to have put the hosts on course for victory until Liam Entwistle was introduced and bowled an excellent spell to take four wickets, including a hat-trick as Barkston slumped from 80-5 to 87-9.

With the scores level and the Rasen bowlers continuing to dominate, a tie looked the likely result, but Barkston’s last-wicket pair snuck a single to snatch a one-wicket win.

A great game saw the Sunday XI finish fifth in Lincoln and District League Division Two.