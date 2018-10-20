Double winners Caistor Town CC hold awards evening

Caistor Town Cricket Club toasted their championship-winning players at their annual presentation evening.

The club enjoyed its most successful season for some time when it won the Lincolnshire County League Premier and the George Marshall Cup.

Prizes were presented by club president Reg Percival, Graham Boulton, Mark Gowshall, chairman Ben Jacob, Ernie Allson Kev Parker, and club stalwart Wes Allison who also received a lifetime achievement award for his 57 years of service to the club.

First XI captain Kieran Brooker was ea regular visitor to the stage after a prolific season with the ball, while Jim Parker was named clubman of the year for his work with the junior section.

Prizewinners -

Cougars (Sunday XI) – Bowling (Reg Percival Trophy): Kieran Brooker. Batting: Kieran Brooker. Polkinghorn Trophy (most improved U15 player): Jack Kent.

(Second XI) – Bowling (Joseph Nickerson Memorial Trophy): Ben Barrick. Batting (Alan Frankish Trophy): Liam Wood.

(First XI) – Bowling (Wes Allison Trophy): Kieran Brooker. Batting (Eddie Senior Memorial Cup): Danny Bevis. Players’ Player of the Year: Gareth Johnson.

Club awards – Centurion caps: Kieran Brooker (x2), Mike Ross, Ryan Mckitton. Scott Eastwood Memorial Trophy (most club wickets): Kieran Brooker. Jacob Trophy (most Lincs League boundaries): Liam Wood. Bugsy Slog Trophy (most sixes): Rory Ronaldson. Chairman’s Trophy (fielding): Rory Ronaldson. Gowshall Cup (performance of the year): Jim Parker and Gareth Johnson (batting in the George Marshall Cup final). Duck Award (most ducks in league cricket): Kieran Brooker, Jim Parker, Danny Bevis. Wally of the Year: Rory Ronaldson. Farmoff Trophy (most improved U21 player): Mathew Blackburn.

George Marshall Cup final man-of-the-match award: Gareth Johnson. Clubman of the Year: Jim Parker. Outstanding Services to Cricket Award: Wes Allison.

