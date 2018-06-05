Double defeat ends Lincolnshire CCC’s T20 hopes

Lincolnshire CCC’s hopes of reaching the Unicorns T20 finals day were ended when they lost both of their matches against Staffordshire on the delightful ground at Rolleston-on-Dove.

In the first match Staffordshire won the toss and elected to bat.

Openers, Kadeer Ali and Peter Wilshaw put on 72 for the first wicket before Wilshaw was dismissed by Andy Carter for 37.

No further major stand was made and the hosts’ innings concluded on 152 for 5 off their allotted 20 overs.

Kadeer Ali top scored with 43 and was one of three wickets taken by Andy Carter, who finished with 3 for 21 from his four overs.

Lincolnshire’s innings also started well as openers Conrad Louth and Jonny Cheer put on 78 for the first wicket before Louth was caught behind for 45 (four fours and two sixes).

Like Staffordshire, Lincolnshire failed to capitalise on this sound start and the innings faltered somewhat in the face of some tight bowling and excellent fielding by Staffordshire.

The innings closed on 140 for 7, leaving Staffordshire winners by 12 runs.

For the second match Lincolnshire brought in Jack Timby for the injured James Kimber.

Again Staffordshire won the toss and elected to bat.

Lincolnshire took some early wickets and reduced the home side to 19 for 3.

A fourth wicket stand of 46 by Sam Kelsall and Tim Maxfield and a fifth wicket stand of 58 by Maxfield and Dan Brierley took the game away from Lincolnshire, Maxfield finishing on 58 and the innings closing on 178 for 7.

Lincolnshire’s innings started at a good rate but as wickets fell the required run rate steadily increased.

This resulted in the loss of further wickets and Lincolnshire were finally dismissed in the 17th over for 136, leaving Staffordshire winners by 42 runs, Carl Wilson with 34 being top scorer.

For Staffordshire, Richard Williams with 5 for 25 off his four overs led Staffordshire to victory.

Lincolnshire’s next fixture is at Boughton Hall CC, Chester in the quarter-final of the 50 over Knockout Trophy where they face Cheshire on Sunday (11am start).