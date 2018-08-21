Cup winners Caistor CC return to league summit

Caistor CC First XI moved back to the top of the Lincolnshire League after an edgy three-wicket win over Cherry Willingham at Brigg Road on Saturday. Cherry batted first and lost wickets steadily through their innings, as Kieran Brooker claimed four victims and there were two apiece for Paul Dimbleby and Mike Ross as the visitors were bowled out for just 125.

In reply, Caistor were struggling at 85-7 under the spell of Joe Dobson, who finished with 5 for 55.

However, when Paul Dimbleby (28 not out), joined Mike Ross (72 not out), together they saw the home side past the winning post.

Caistor are just two points clear of Nettleham at the top of the Premier Division with four matches to play, starting at Messingham on Saturday.

* Caistor Firsts then headed to Cleethorpes the following day to take on Lindum Second XI in the George Marshall Cup final at Chichester Road.

Caistor batted first and posted 179-8 in their allotted 45 overs, helped along by 60 from Gareth Johnson and 48 not out from Jim Parker.

In reply Lindum fell 13 runs short in 41.4 overs as a fine display in the field helped Caistor home in a close encounter to lift the cup.

Brooker took another four wickets in his nine overs, while Ross claimed two and took three catches, and there were three wickets in 6.4 overs for Rory Ronaldson.