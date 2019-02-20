Cricketers congratulated for retaining their title

Market Rasen Ladies were congratulated for retaining their Lincolnshire championship title in 2018 when the Lincolnshire ECB League held their annual dinner and presentation evening at Hemswell Court.

On behalf of the club, Megan Quinlan stepped forward to receive the award from the chief executive officer of Lincolnshire Cricket, Martyn Dobson.

Rasen topped the Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League after winning all 10 of their matches played.

They finished 23 points clear of runners-up Spalding Ladies.