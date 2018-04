Market Rasen CC will begin their Lincolnshire County League Premier Division campaign on Saturday.

Rasen Firsts travel to face Lindum Seconds.

Market Rasen finished last season fifth in the standings and will be looking to get off to a good start against their hosts, who finished third-bottom, eight points above the relegation spots.

The match begins at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Rasen Seconds will host Louth Seconds at Rase Park in the Lincolnshire County League First Division, beginning at 1.30pm.