Coach Salliann is set for life Down Under

Former Caistor Yarborough School student Salliann Briggs has left her post at Loughborough University as women’s cricket head coach and is heading for a new life Down Under.

Salliann has been appointed as head coach of Cricket Tasmania’s women’s teams.

As head coach down under, Salliann (34), will lead Tasmanian sides Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Roar, as well as helping develop the ever increasing women’s participation at grassroots level.

Salliann has been head coach of Loughborough Lightning, who played in the 2017 Kia Super League.

Last season she was assisted by former Yorkshire and England fast bowler Matthew Hoggard.

As well as guiding Lightning to finals day, she also served as head coach to the England women’s U19 team.

She played a key role in the development of many of the England senior team that won the Woman’s World Cup last season on home soil at Lords.

Commenting on her new role Saliann said: “I’m delighted to be appointed as head coach of Cricket Tasmania’s women’s teams.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my knowledge and passion to both squads, alongside my experience with sport science and specialist coaching, to help these cricketers achieve their full potential.

“I’ve worked at Loughborough University for eight years and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many amazing colleagues and hardworking players, all of which have given me great guidance and support over the years.

“I will miss the people and the environment, but it’s time for a new challenge and for someone else to enjoy leading the MCCU and Lightning programme.

“I wish every player and all the staff within performance cricket all the best, and I will most definitely be supporting from afar.”