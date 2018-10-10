Champions Caistor CC opt out of promotion to Lincs ECB Premier

Caistor Cricket Club have decided to stay put in Lincolnshire County League after opting against promotion to join the county’s elite.

Their First XI swept to a brilliant league title after being crowned Premier Division champions on the final day of the season last month, and also won the league’s knockout competition, the George Marshall Trophy.

The achievement left them in the running for promotion to the Lincs ECB Premier, but the club has decided against seeking membership following the recommendations of a ground inspection by league officials.

A club statement read: “As per normal procedure, our ground was recently subject to an inspection to decide whether or not we meet the criteria required for playing in the ECB Premier League.

“The outcome of the report was fairly conclusive, suggesting that a large amount of work and investment would be needed to bring the ground up to the standard required.

“The committee have taken the advice on board and will be putting measures in place to improve the areas noted in the report.

“However, this is not a quick fix, and it was decided that despite all best intentions, we simply do not have enough time before the start of next season.”

It added: “Our efforts are now 100 per cent focussed on defending our Lincolnshire Premier League and George Marshall titles in 2019.”