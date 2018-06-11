Caistor slip to sixth as batsmen fail to spark

Messingham were the visitors to Caistor’s Brigg Road ground on Saturday for a Lincolnshire County League Premier Division game.

The visitors batted first and their 187-3 in the allotted 50 overs was built around Mathew Lawson’s 98 not out, with Antcliffe, Metheringham, White and Langford all contributing.

For Caistor, Sean Woolley, Paul Jackson and Kieran Brooker took a wicket apiece.

In the home side’s reply, wickets fell regularly, with Paul Taylor and George Drewery taking two each.

But it was a fine bowling spell from Nic White, with figures of 5 for 27, that decided the outcome, reducing Caistor to 127 all out and seeing Messingham home by 60 runs.

Kieran Brooker (26), Peter Jacob (21) and Mike Ross (21) top scored for Caistor.

This defeat meant that Caistor, who had been second in the Lincolnshire Premier at the start of play, were replaced by the victors Messingham, and slipped to sixth in the table, illustrating how close a competition the premier league is this year.

* Caistor Second XI and Caistor Cougars were without a game this weekend, while Caistor Under 11s managed to defeat Barton Under 11s on Thursday evening.

* This weekend, Caistor First XI travel to Haxey for a 1pm start, while the Second XI entertain Hibaldstow at Brigg Road (1pm).