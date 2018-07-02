Caistor fightback sunk by Bracebridge Heath last-wicket pair

Caistor CC were denied victory on Saturday when a last-wicket stand of 29 guided Bracebridge Heath Second XI to victory.

The visitors were on top for large portions of the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division clash before Heath edged an extremely close game by one wicket.

The defeat leaves Caistor in seventh ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barton (1pm start).

Caistor batted first last weekend and scored 177 in 48.3 overs, led by top scorer Gareth Johnson (39), while Kevin Parker contributed 33, and Kieran Brooker chipped in with 29.

Mathew Knights was the pick of the home attack, taking 4 for 60, closely followed by Will Carter (3 for 46).

In reply, Mike Ross (3 for 43) and Paul Jackson (1 for 45) made early inroads to reduce the hosts to 41-3, but they could not shift opener Will Carter (74) as he and Steve Scott (32) added 61 for the fourth wicket.

But from 141-5, Caistor looked to have turned the game on its head when Rory Ronaldson (2 for 42) trapped Carter lbw, and with Kieran Brooker (2 for 33) reduced Heath to 152-9.

But Bracebridge were steered home by Olly Humphrys (30 not out) and Oliver Stringer (18 not out) as they reached their target with three balls to spare.

* Market Rasen First XI were without a fixture in the Lincolnshire County League Premier Division last weekend but return to action at home to Lindum on Saturday (1pm start).

* Caistor Seconds entertained Holton Le Clay Seconds in Division Two at Brigg Road on Saturday.

Batting first, the home side managed just 100 in 33 overs, Ben Barrick top-scoring with 32.

James Rock did the damage with four wickets and there were three each for Harris Charalambous and Scott Parnham.

Gareth Cook (31) and Andy Barlow were the backbone of the Holton reply, but both were removed by Barrick (2 for 34).

Paul Dimbleby (2 for 27) also chipped in, but the visitors reached the target only four wickets down inside 21 overs.