Caistor Cricket Club march on in league and cup

Caistor Town First XI continued their bright start to the season as they moved up to second in the Lincs County League Premier.

A fourth win in six on Saturday at Lindum left them 11 points behind early season leaders Barton.

They were put in to bat and batted all of their 50 overs to score 185 runs all out, despite James Dewhurst and Matt Benson taking four wickets apiece for the hosts.

When Lindum batted, only three players managed to reach double figures as they were turned over for 87 in 29 overs.

Paul Dimbleby was the pick of the attack, taking six wickets for 43 in 13.5 overs, while skipper Kieran Brooker finished with figures of 3 for 11 off his four overs.

On Saturday they head to Cherry Willingham.

* Caistor Second XI hosted Hartsholme Seconds at the Brigg Road Ground.

The home side batted first and posted 147-4, two of which were run-outs, from their allotted 45 overs.

Sam Welton top-scored with 46 before falling LBW, with Mick Francis (39) and Liam Wood (28) the other main contributors.

Hartsholme managed to get over the line with three balls to spare, Jason Roberts the backbone of the innings with 52 despite two wickets apiece for Adam Parker and Luke Francis.

* Caistor moved into the semi-finals of the George Marshall Trophy after seeing off Cleethorpes on Bank Holiday Monday.

Batting first, Caistor were all out for 175 with Danny Beavis (44) and Mike Ross (38) the main contributors.

Cleethorpes seemed to be progressing nicely at 90-2 when the wheels came off.

Kieran Brooker and Gary Tillison each took three wickets, and there was two for Ross, supported in the field by two catches each for Beavis and Rory Ronaldson as Caistor edged home by 17 runs.

They will travel to Messingham in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 29.

* Caistor’s Brigg Ground was chosen to host Lincolnshire Ladies in their match against Cambridgeshire on Sunday.

Lincolnshire scored 229 before bowling out the visitors for 73.

The player of the match, sponsored by Somerby Wines, was Lincs all-rounder Amy Sims who hit an unbeaten 47, held onto three catches, and took 2 for 6 off 10 miserly overs.