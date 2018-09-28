Caistor Cricket Club: Awards hat-trick for young all-rounder

Caistor Cricket Club’s future stars were toasted at their junior presentation evening.

The club has had plenty to celebrate in the last month after the senior men’s first team were crowned Lincolnshire County League champions.

Jack Kent capped a fine season with the under 15s by picking up the team’s batting award as well as being named their player-of-the year.

George Hunt and Matthew Blackburn shared the U15s bowling award, while Angus Fragley picked up the fielding honour.

Craig Dixon was named top batsman for Caistor’s Under 13s, as well as the league, after amassing 197 runs, while Thomas Hunt, playing up an age group, was their bowler of the season.

Jeet Maher won the U13s fielding award, and Henry Dixon was player of the year.

And there were more prizes for all-rounder Thomas Hunt as he won both the Under 11s batting and bowling awards.

Freddie Blair won the fielding prize, and Matthew Quill was the U11s player of the year.