Caistor CC shade Nettleham in thrilling Lincs County League title clash

Caistor Town CC went back to the top of the Lincs County League Premier after a thrilling one-run win at title rivals Nettleham on Saturday.

The visitors headed into the game just three points behind Nettleham and the top-of-the-table clash served up a fittingly close-fought match.

Nettleham won the toss and elected to field first.

The Caistor innings was led by Gareth Johnson, with 65, helped along by 33 from Mick Francis and 20 from Harry Boulton.

But Danny Lea took five quick wickets to wrap up Caistor’s innings at 180 all out in the 50th and final over.

Nettleham’s reply was led by Jack Neil, with 69, and 38 from Scott Nicholson, but the Caistor bowlers stuck to their task with two wickets apiece for Sean Woolley and Paul Jackson, and five for Paul Dimbleby.

Needing just one run to bring the scores level from eight balls, and with the last pair at the crease, Dimbleby then effected a run out, leaving Caistor victors by a single run.

The 20-point haul saw Caistor leapfrog Nettleham into top spot, and lead their closest challengers by nine points, with Cherry Willingham only two further points adrift in third.

Caistor host their penultimate league match of the season on Saturday when fifth-placed Bracebridge Heath visit Brigg Road (12.30pm start), and then complete their campaign seven days later with another home match against Haxey.

* Caistor CC Second XI entertained Grimsby Town Seconds at Brigg Road on Saturday and moved up to third in County league Division Two with victory.

Grimsby batted first, and were bowled out for 203, their innings spearheaded by Hayden Tice with 72, while Ben Barrick claimed four wickets.

The home side set about their chase with openers Matty Brockman (52) and Olly Barrick (53) putting on 103 for the first wicket.

This was followed by 50 not out from Ben Young, and with others chipping in, Caistor eased home with six wickets down.

The win leaves them third, 23 points outside the promotion places with two matches to play, starting at second-placed Hartsholme on Saturday.