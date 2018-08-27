Caistor CC set for top-of-the-table clash as title race enters final stretch

Caistor warmed up for their top-of-the-table showdown with Nettleham in the County League Premier Division by edging past Messingham on Saturday.

With Caistor picking up 15 points for a nine-run victory, Nettleham wrestled back top spot by virtue of a 20-point haul from their 90-run win against Alkborough.

The two sides are separated by just three points with three games of the season remaining, starting with the big clash at Mulsanne Park this Saturday (12.30pm).

At Messingham, Caistor batted first, fresh from their cup-winning antics in the George Marshall Trophy just six days before.

The top four batsmen all made over 20, Gareth Johnson the pick of the bunch with 40, while others chipped in to see the Caistor score close on 166-9 after 50 overs.

The Messingham innings proved to be a real game of attrition.

Rory Ronaldson, keeping his hands deep in his pockets, bowled 16 overs, half of which were maidens as he claimed excellent figures of 2 for 19, while Kieran Brooker took 3 for 47 from his 15 overs.

Out of the 50 overs that Caistor bowled at Messingham, 14 were maidens restricting the home side to 157-5 at the close, just nine runs short of their target.

Caistor: H. Boulton 23, G. Johnson 40, D. Bevis 25, M. Francis 26*, R. Ronaldson 0, K. Brooker 15, P. Dimbleby 8, S. Welton 0, L. Francis 18, B. Barrick 0, A. Parker 1*, Extras 10. Total: 166-9.

Messingham: 157-5.

Bowling: P. Dimbleby 16-3-59-0; R. Ronaldson 16-8-19-2; K. Brooker 15-3-47-3; B. Barrick 2-0-14-0; H. Boulton 1-0-9-0.