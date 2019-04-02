Caistor CC pick up prizes as County League double winners

Caistor Cricket Club had a pre-season boost as they picked up a few prizes at the Lincolnshire County Cricket League annual dinner on Friday at Hemswell Court.

Club representatives collected the trophies as Premier League champions and George Marshall Cup winners after a brilliant double-winning campaign.

Individual awards went to Gareth Johnson as man-of-the-match in the George Marshall Cup final, and Second XI player Ben Barrick who took home the Division Two bowling award.

Caistor declined the invitation, as league winners, to apply for a place in the Lincs ECB Premier, owing to ground criteria, and will kick off the defence of their Lincs League title at home to Cherry Willingham on Saturday, April 20.