Caistor CC move within nine points of Lincolnshire County League leaders

Caistor CC stepped up their challenge for promotion to join the top flight of Lincolnshire league cricket with their fourth straight win on Saturday.

With much of Saturday’s Lincolnshire County League fixture list affected by rain, the First XI took full advantage by beating Scothern.

Their eighth win of the campaign left them third and within nine points of Premier Division leaders Bracebridge Heath.

Hosting Scothern at Brigg Road, the visitors batted first and struggled to score throughout their innings.

Paul Jackson (2 for 21 in 16 overs) and Paul Dimbleby (2 for 27 from 16) put a stranglehold on the Scothern top order before Kieran Brooker (3 for 28 in nine overs) and Mike Ross (3 for 34 in nine), continued the pressure.

Mike Ross claimed the final Scothern wicket with the last ball of their allotted 50 overs, as the visitors were bowled out for just 118.

Ian McGowan took 4 for 32 in 10 overs as Caistor chased, but the home side reached their target in 32 overs, thanks largely to Danny Bevis (35 not out), and 25 from Mike Ross.

Three boundaries in four balls from Pete Jacob finished the job as the storm clouds gathered.

The First XI are next in action at second-bottom Alkborough on Saturday.

* Caistor Seconds also beat the weather then they visited old Lincolnians, in Division Two, on Saturday.

The hosts batted first, and 61 from Matty Jelly helped their total to 157-7, as Caistor bowler Tim Gillott claimed figures of 4 for 31 in 15 overs. Caistor lost eight wickets in reply, but 72 from Matty Brockman, 27 from George Gillott and 34 from Liam Wood helped them to their target.

They also lie in third and just a point outside the second promotion place.

* Caistor CC’s junior matches have now finished for the season.

The under 15s struggled all season, and the under 13s managed to win two matches, but the most successful of the sides were the under 11s.

They were runners-up in the cup, and won four matches to guarantee a finish no lower than joint third in the North Lincs League.